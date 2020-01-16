UrduPoint.com
Female Teacher Killed By Student In Karachi

Thu 16th January 2020 | 01:10 PM

Female teacher has been killed by her student in Karachi.According to media reports, Sarjani investigation police have arrested 19 years old Mohsin Saleem who was allegedly involved in killing female teacher.According to police, accused was neighbor of the deceased while she was also tuition teacher of the killer

On the incident day killer saw teacher alone in the home then he entered and tried to sexually abuse her forcibly, Police stated.Police said that the perished teacher threatened that she will tell to his family and neighbor about this incident.

As a result accused cut the throat of the teacher with sharp tool and stole her mobile and purse while sharp tool through which he killed the teacher was recovered from accused home.

