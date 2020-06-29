UrduPoint.com
Female Teachers Seek PM's Intervention For Rectification In Their Service Structure

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 07:31 PM

Female teachers seek PM's intervention for rectification in their service structure

Junior teachers serving in the Islamabad Model Colleges under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) have sought Prime Minister's intervention for rectifying their service structure according to the four tier promotion formula, granting them their due right of timely promotion and ending discrimination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Junior teachers serving in the Islamabad Model Colleges under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) have sought Prime Minister's intervention for rectifying their service structure according to the four tier promotion formula, granting them their due right of timely promotion and ending discrimination.

According to an official source, upgradation of 258 junior teachers of BPS-16 as Senior Teachers of BPS-17 on January 1, 2011 although provided them a sigh of relief but disrupted their service structure (4-tier promotion formula).

As per the 4-tier promotion formula, the teachers of various grades are inducted in the colleges with a prescribed ratio i.e. 1% of the total teachers are placed in grade 20, 15% are in grade 19, 34 % in grade 18 and 50% of the total teachers are in grade 17.

However, with the upgradation of 258 teachers in grade 17 in 2011, the symmetry of their service structure was jumbled up which needs to be rectified for readjusting the total strength of the teachers according to the prescribed ratio of the 4-tier formula.

The existing total posts of teachers in the junior sections of model colleges are 401 out of which 340 posts are of grade 17, 43 of grade 18, 17 of grade 17 and only one post is of grade 20.

If these posts are readjusted according to the 4-tier formula, among all the 401 posts, 201 posts will be of grade 17, 136 will be of grade 18, 60 posts will be of grade 17 and only 4 posts will be of grade 20. Thus, by increasing the number of posts in the upper slots, the teachers will get rapid promotion.

The source revealed that the matter of correction of the ratio is held up with FDE and Finance Division.

Due to the disordered service structure, most of the lady teachers of grade 18 and 19 are hardly promoted to the next grade; therefore, they are reaching their superannuation in the same grade while the teachers in grade 17 are stuck in the same grade.

The teachers of junior sections have to wait for their turn of promotion for over 18 years or more due to snail-paced promotion structure. While the teachers of the senior sections of the same model colleges and the F.G colleges are enjoying the benefits of 4-tier formula with correct ratio.

"We are always a victim of discrimination. Our Time Scale cases are still pending and ignored since nine years.We have requested in written to FDE, the Ministry and other forums but the issue is still unresolved. We have been driven from pillar to post to resolve the issue but to no avail," lamented Ms Yasmeen, a senior teacher of a model college.

A good service structure is the Primary motivating factor for teachers to work hard and achieve the next milestone. Performance and efficiency can be severely affected in absence of a good service structure",�she added.

Another senior teacher of IMCB G-10/4 said, "The remarkable results of students provide evidence that the teachers of junior sections are committed to the cause of quality education. They, as backbone of the entire educational set up of Model Colleges in the capital city, provide the base for the whole system by setting up the alignment of children for advance studies in the higher classes. But when it comes to reward, they are neglected.

Farzana Akram, a senior teacher and a representative of junior sections of model colleges drawing the attention of the authorities to immediately redress the issue, said this issue lingering for many years has put our whole professional career on risk and compelled us to seek Prime Minister's intervention to redress our miserable plight.

