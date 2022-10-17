Female teachers urge authorities to rectify disrupted service structure

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The female teachers of junior sections of Islamabad Model colleges working under the Federal Directorate of education (FDE) have urged the concerned authorities to rectify their disrupted service structure in line with the judgment of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The judgment of the Islamabad High Court regarding rectification of their service structure was given by Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani on June 10, 2022.

According to an official source, as many as 27 senior teachers knocked the door of IHC in September 2020 seeking rectification of their disrupted service structure (4-tier formula) which was disordered in 2011 when the posts of BPS-16 were upgraded to BPS-17.

After hearing the arguments of counsel of the petitioners and the respondents, Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani allowed the writ petition and ordered the Finance Division and FDE to correct the existing ratio of 4-tier formula within six months.

An official at the Finance Division said, the deadline for implementation of this court decision is December 10, 2022 but unfortunately FDE has not provided the required information yet.

Talking to APP, a teacher on the condition of anonymity said, "The honorable court has passed orders four months ago but the matter is still pending with the authorities", she said.

"If court orders are not implemented, we will have no other option but to go for filing contempt petitions", she added.

Another teacher said that the teachers are presently facing a disordered 4 tier promotion formula. Out of the total number of 401 posts of teachers in the junior sections of all model colleges, 340 posts are of grade 17, 43 of grade 18, 17 of grade 17 and only one post is of grade 20.

"If formula is placed in order, the 201 posts will be of grade 17, 136 will be of grade 18, 60 posts will be of grade 17 and 4 posts will be of grade 20 and consequently teachers will get rapid promotion", she said.

The teachers urged the FDE authorities to provide the relevant information to the Finance Division to swiftly implement the judgment of IHC in letter and spirit.

