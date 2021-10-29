Female terminated in IIOJK for WhatsApp status on Pakistan victory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Principal Government Medical College Rajouri in IIOJK has terminated services of a female Operation Theater Technician over WhatsApp status regarding celebration of Pakistan cricket team's victory over Indian team in Sunday's T20 World Cup match.

According to Kashmir Media Service, an order by the principal reads that the action was taken after matter was brought to his notice by Deputy Superintendent Police headquarters Rajouri as well as through media platforms.

An order by the principal of the college said the activity of the Operation Theater Technician, Miss Safiya Majeed, seems to be disloyalty towards India and no employee of this institution will be allowed to be disloyal to India.

The principal ordered that the services of Safiya Majeed stand terminated with immediate effect.