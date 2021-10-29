UrduPoint.com

Female Terminated In IIOJK For WhatsApp Status On Pakistan Victory

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 09:50 AM

Female terminated in IIOJK for WhatsApp status on Pakistan victory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Principal Government Medical College Rajouri in IIOJK has terminated services of a female Operation Theater Technician over WhatsApp status regarding celebration of Pakistan cricket team's victory over Indian team in Sunday's T20 World Cup match.

According to Kashmir Media Service, an order by the principal reads that the action was taken after matter was brought to his notice by Deputy Superintendent Police headquarters Rajouri as well as through media platforms.

An order by the principal of the college said the activity of the Operation Theater Technician, Miss Safiya Majeed, seems to be disloyalty towards India and no employee of this institution will be allowed to be disloyal to India.

The principal ordered that the services of Safiya Majeed stand terminated with immediate effect.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 World Police Sunday Media Government WhatsApp Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2021

36 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 29th October 2021

2 hours ago
 FNC delegation presents UAE’s gender balance, yo ..

FNC delegation presents UAE’s gender balance, youth empowerment experience at ..

8 hours ago
 World Council of Muslim Communities, International ..

World Council of Muslim Communities, International Islamic Fiqh Academy sign MoU

8 hours ago
 Dan Hooker says UAE has massive future in MMA ahea ..

Dan Hooker says UAE has massive future in MMA ahead of Abu Dhabi clash

9 hours ago
 Expo 2020, Cartier celebrate official inauguration ..

Expo 2020, Cartier celebrate official inauguration of the Women’s Pavilion

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.