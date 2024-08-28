Female thief busted, cash, gold ornaments recovered

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2024 | 10:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) of the Islamabad Police team have apprehended a notorious thief with a history of domestic thefts and recovered gold ornaments and cash totaling Rs 4.5 million from their possession.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police have intensified the crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the ARDU police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a female suspect involved in thefts in several houses

The female accused, identified as a repeat offender with a criminal record, has previously been convicted in many theft cases, he said.

The police team also recovered stolen gold ornaments and cash totaling Rs 4.5 million from their possession.

They further said that the female accused was also convicted in several incidents in Rawalpindi.

The citizens are requested to report any suspicious individual or activity through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or via the “ICT-15” App.

