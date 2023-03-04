Female trafficker arrested, 100kg opium recovered: SSP operations

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2023 | 08:02 PM

SSP Operations Muhammad Arsalan Shahzaib said that Sandal Bar police have recovered more than 100 kilogram (kg) opium from a car and arrested a female trafficker on the spot

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :SSP Operations Muhammad Arsalan Shahzaib said that Sandal Bar police have recovered more than 100 kilogram (kg) opium from a car and arrested a female trafficker on the spot.

Addressing a press conference at the Police Lines Complex here on Saturday, he said that a vigorous drive was launched against drug trafficking across the district on the special direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi.

In this connection, various squads were constituted with a clear direction to take strict action against the narcotics dealing and its trafficking.

On a tip-off, Sandal Bar police conducted raid and recovered more than 100kg opium from a car, which was being transported to sell it to drug addicts through various dens in Faisalabad.

The police also arrested a female trafficker on the spot while further investigation was under progress, he added.

SP Iqbal Division Irtaza Kumail and other police officers were also present in the conference.

