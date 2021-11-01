UrduPoint.com

Female Voters' Registration Increases By 40 Percent In Last 100 Days: NADRA Chairman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 10:21 PM

Female voters' registration increases by 40 percent in last 100 days: NADRA chairman

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Tariq Malik Monday said that the registration of female voters has increased by 40 percent in last 100 days due to the extensive campaign and utilisation of technical and other resources

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Tariq Malik Monday said that the registration of female voters has increased by 40 percent in last 100 days due to the extensive campaign and utilisation of technical and other resources.

Briefing the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, who visited NADRA headquarters, he said that efforts were being made to expedite the registration process of women to achieve 100 percent registration target.

Malik said that since 2017, the gender gap in registration has been reduced from 19 percent to 10 percent.

Tariq Malik gave a detailed briefing to CEC on the preparation of transparent and error free voter lists, registration of women and minorities on the basis of "One Man, One Identity and One Vote" in collaboration with every Election Commission.

Malik said the hurdles in the registration of women were being removed by taking various measures including establishment of women only centres, dedicated day for registration of woman voters and online registration services to female voters.

NADRA chairman said the registration of minority communities was also being facilitated.

On this occasion, the Chief Election Commissioner reviewed the various stages of preparation of voter lists and also visited various facilities of NADRA.

CEC appreciated the performance of NADRA in the preparation of transparent voter lists and the steps being taken for the registration of women. He assured Election Commission's cooperation and assistance to NADRA to increase registration of female voters.

Members of Election Commission of Balochistan and Sindh, Secretary Election Commission, DGIT were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Election Commissioner Balochistan National Database And Registration Authority (NADRA) Minority Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Man Women 2017 From

Recent Stories

UAE announces return of diplomats, citizens from L ..

UAE announces return of diplomats, citizens from Lebanon

9 minutes ago
 UN chief calls for vaccine equity as global corona ..

UN chief calls for vaccine equity as global coronavirus deaths exceed 5 million

2 minutes ago
 Ombudsman vows to provide better facilities to peo ..

Ombudsman vows to provide better facilities to people

2 minutes ago
 Pfizer Now Shipping 15Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses f ..

Pfizer Now Shipping 15Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses for Children in US - White Hous ..

2 minutes ago
 At least one dead as 21-storey building collapses ..

At least one dead as 21-storey building collapses in Lagos

2 minutes ago
 UNGA 1st Committee Backs Russia-Sponsored Draft Re ..

UNGA 1st Committee Backs Russia-Sponsored Draft Resolution to Prevent Arms Race ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.