Female voters' registration increases by 40 percent in last 100 days: NADRA chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Tariq Malik Monday said that the registration of female voters has increased by 40 percent in last 100 days due to the extensive campaign and utilisation of technical and other resources.

Briefing the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, who visited NADRA headquarters, he said that efforts were being made to expedite the registration process of women to achieve 100 percent registration target.

Malik said that since 2017, the gender gap in registration has been reduced from 19 percent to 10 percent.

Tariq Malik gave a detailed briefing to CEC on the preparation of transparent and error free voter lists, registration of women and minorities on the basis of "One Man, One Identity and One Vote" in collaboration with every Election Commission.

Malik said the hurdles in the registration of women were being removed by taking various measures including establishment of women only centres, dedicated day for registration of woman voters and online registration services to female voters.

NADRA chairman said the registration of minority communities was also being facilitated.

On this occasion, the Chief Election Commissioner reviewed the various stages of preparation of voter lists and also visited various facilities of NADRA.

CEC appreciated the performance of NADRA in the preparation of transparent voter lists and the steps being taken for the registration of women. He assured Election Commission's cooperation and assistance to NADRA to increase registration of female voters.

Members of Election Commission of Balochistan and Sindh, Secretary Election Commission, DGIT were also present on the occasion.