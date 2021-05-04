Female workers deployed at Holy Ka’aba to perform their duties

(@fidahassanain)

The duties of the female workers are to serve the female worshippers who come to visit and pray Holy Ka’aba.

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2021) In a move that can be said a major change, the Saudi authorities have appointed female workers at Holy Ka’aba to perform their duties.

Over 1, 500 females have been appointed in different departments in the two Holy mosques.

A total of 600 women have been appointed in the Technical and Service Affairs Agency. The other female staff has been appointed in other departments of the presidency including electric vehicles, Zamzam watering unit, guidance and intellectual affairs, administrative affairs, public relations, media and communication and the General Department of Internal Auditing.

Assistant Undersecretary for Administrative and Service Affairs for Women, Dr.

Camellia bint Muhammad Al-Daadi, indicated that the Agency provides Zamzam water for pilgrims to the Grand Mosque in all the prayer areas for women.

She said distribution is through female employees and volunteers who have been trained on the mechanism of following the precautionary measures and preventive measures in the process of distributing water to female areas.

These efforts come in accordance with the directives of the General President for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque Sheikh Professor Dr. Abdul-Rahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, and under the supervision and direction of Deputy President for Women's Development Affairs, Dr. Al-Anoud bint Khalid Al-Aboud.