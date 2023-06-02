UrduPoint.com

Female Youth Sensitized About Quality Research Work

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Female youth sensitized about quality research work

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :District Youth Office Department of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with district administration of lower Chitral, on Friday held a one-day session on importance of quality research work for female youth of Government Girls Degree College Danin Lower Chitral.

The main purpose of this session was to illuminate and enlighten the understanding of the students about the research and the steps involved so that they could take steps to produce quality research work.

District Youth Officer Jabbar Ghani was chief guest on the occasion while the college's principal and assistant commissioner Lower Chitral Mohammad Atif and Additional Assistant Commissioner Adnan Haider Maloki delivered lectures on the subject.

The college students were guided on different steps and aspects on far -reaching information on quality research.

Addressing the quality research session, AC Chitral Muhammad Atif said that today's era is a period of information technology and it cannot be analyzed on assumptions or stereotypes rather analysis on the bases of more standard research would be acceptable.

He emphasized on the students carefully select the topic of their research put utmost efforts in it get optimum results.

Adnan Haider said working on the relevant content would prove to be a successful and standard research, adding that the foreign researchers spend several months on a standard research and go through all stages and then come to a conclusion.

The researchers provided very useful information and guidelines to the students by talking to high angles on quality research, its procedures, the acquisition of content and its success.

The Principal of Girls Degree College thanked the District Youth Officer, District Administration and Facilities for organizing the session at the college on such an important topic. Some 120 students from Degree College participated in the session.

