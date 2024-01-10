Females, children among eight of a family killed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) In an unfortunate incident, eight members of a family, including two females and two children, were shot dead in the Takhti Khel area of Lakki Marwat district.

According to a police spokesman, the hapless family lived in an isolated house on their agricultural land outside the village.

All the family members were killed by the accused at night, and the villagers came to know in the morning.

The police reached the spot, collected evidence, and started an investigation.