UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Female's Death Due To Corona Infection In KP Rises To 47 Percent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:41 PM

Female's death due to corona infection in KP rises to 47 percent

The death ratio among female patients during the ongoing third wave of corona virus infection in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has registered spike, raising to 47 percent

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The death ratio among female patients during the ongoing third wave of corona virus infection in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has registered spike, raising to 47 percent.

According to statistics gathered by KP Health Department, in the first wave of corona death rates among female patients was 12 percent which later jumped to 28 percent in the second wave.

However in the prevailing third wave of pandemic, death rates showed further spike and reached to 47 percent, adds the detail.

The data collected by Health Department also disclosed that the third wave of corona has also affected dwellers of rural area.

The earlier two wave had more infection rates in urban localities due to dense population, but presently number of affected people in rural areas is also high due to non following of preventive SOPs.

The statistics also divulged that among total number of deaths in KP about 18 percent were cardiac patients and 16 percent had diabetes.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Recent Stories

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..

44 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..

44 minutes ago

Oregon Governor Extends State of Emergency Amid In ..

3 minutes ago

Former Ruling Republican Party of Armenia to Run i ..

3 minutes ago

Flag March conducted in Sukkur

3 minutes ago

Committee constituted to ascertain facts behind su ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.