Femprow Awards Women Entrepreneurs

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Femprow awards women entrepreneurs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Femprow, a social enterprise engaged in empowering women in their professions and economic affairs, on Saturday organized a business anniversary meet-up and an award show to laud the growth and commitment of entrepreneurs.

A number of women entrepreneurs on the occasion shared their inspiring success stories with each other during different sessions.

The event was completely planned, executed and managed by the women.

The management team was led by Femprow's Training and Partnerships Manager Hirah Tazmeen.

Award recipients included Bissma Bader Dreho (WCCIK South & House of Style by BB), Training & Partnerships Manager Femprow Hirah Tazmeen, Femprow, Ghunwa Memon (Pure Desi), Rabia Qavi Khan (Dream Team Event Planner), Rabia Maqsood (Cups'n'Cakes), Fouzia Azhar Armani (Signature By Fouzia Armani), Nadia Qamar Ali (Ajia Collection), Farva Patel (Little Athletes), Mariam Ali (Knots&Curls), Nida Ahmed (Niayarsa), Rida e Fatima (Visagedebeautee), Sara Malik (Chop Fresh), Nafeesunnisa (Halai Picklenary), Nausheen Barkat (Asqurr), Marvi Uzair (Togsofficial), Jehan Ara (Katalyst Labs) and Shamim Patel Femprow is a social enterprise to help advance women's professional growth and economic empowerment in the country through entrepreneurship education, community support, capacity building and access to market and finance via strategic partnerships.

It has been supported by Facebook Community Leadership Program. Femprow is an implementation partner for Meta for their #SheMeansBusiness Policy Program in Pakistan, with an aim to enhance the volume of economic participation from small women-owned businesses in the country.

Under Femprow's own initiatives and global partnerships, Femprow has trained more than 10,000 Pakistani women entrepreneurs from more than 72 cities of Pakistan and 20-plus countries, along with hosting a digital community for approximately 30,000 entrepreneurial women.

