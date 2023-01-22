Femprow awards women entrepreneurs

UrduPoint.com

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Femprow, a social enterprise by Nadia Patel Gangjee, engaged in empowering women in their professional and economic affairs, organized Femprow's 4th-anniversary meet-up and an award show on Saturday evening to laud the growth and commitment of women entrepreneurs.

A number of women entrepreneurs on the occasion shared their inspiring success stories other during different sessions. The event was completely planned, executed and managed by women.

Speaking on the occasion, Founder & CEO of Femprow, Nadia Patel Gangjee, shared about the impact of work done by Femprow and congratulated women entrepreneurs contributing to the economy of Pakistan. She encouraged them to support other emerging entrepreneurs.

The Femprow Women in business Anniversary Meet-up and Femprow Sheroes Award Event was led by Femprow's Training and Partnerships Manager Hirah Tazmeen.

Award recipients included Bissma Bader Dreho (WCCIK South & House of Style by BB), Ghunwa Memon (Pure Desi), Rabia Qavi Khan (Dream Team Event Planner), Rabia Maqsood (Cups'n'Cakes), Binish Umair (Karachi Schools Guide), Fouzia Azhar Armani (Signature By Fouzia Armani), Nadia Qamar Ali (Ajia Collection), Farva Patel (Little Athletes), Mariam Ali (Knots&Curls), Nida Ahmed (Niayarsa), Rida e Fatima (Visagedebeautee), Sara Malik (Chop Fresh), Nafeesunnisa Halai (Picklenary), Nausheen Barkat (Asqurr), Marvi Uzair (Togsofficial), Hirah Tazmeen (Training & Partnerships Manager, Femprow), Huzaifa Farasat (Communication Design Specialist, Femprow), Jehan Ara (Katalyst Labs) and Shamim Patel (HomeMaker).

Femprow is a social enterprise to help advance women's professional growth and economic empowerment in the country through entrepreneurship education, community support, capacity building and access to market and finance via strategic partnerships.

It has been supported by Facebook Community Leadership Program. Femprow is an implementation partner for Meta for their #SheMeansBusiness Policy Programme in Pakistan, with an aim to enhance the volume of economic participation from small women-owned businesses in the country.

Under Femprow's own initiatives and global partnerships, Femprow has trained more than 10,000 Pakistani women entrepreneurs from more than 72 cities of Pakistan and 20-plus countries, along with hosting a digital community for approximately 30,000 entrepreneurial women.

