Fencing along Afghan border to be completed by Aug 14: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said fencing along the Afghan border would be completed by August 14 while 46 to 48 percent fencing on the border with Iran had been completed.

Addressing a news conference here, he said there have been thousands of foreigners living in the country over the last many years without renewal of visa.

He asked these foreigners to leave Pakistan before August 14 or get their visas renewed through online application, adding, no fine would be imposed on those who apply for the renewal of visa.

The minister said the cyber-crime wing of Federal Investigation Agency would also be developed on modern lines to improve its performance and efficiency.

A new policy of verification, renewal and correction was being introduced in NADRA for the computerized national identity cards, he said adding that action had been taken against 39 NADRA officials in Karachi for their alleged involvement in issuance of fake identity cards.

He said the same action would be initiated in other cities including Lahore and Multan.

The minister said India and Israel have started a hybrid war against Pakistan, and wanted to put a question mark on the data of NADRA.

The new Chairman NADRA has been directed to issue the new policy within 14 days, he added.

Sheikh Rashid also asked the opposition parties to refrain from issuing irresponsible and non-parliamentary statements.

He asked Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan and face corruption cases against him.

He said Nawaz Sharif could cross any line just to propagate his own agenda as he was against army, establishment and Imran Khan. Sheikh Rashid, while offering a chartered flight for bringing Nawaz back, urged him rather than making speeches from abroad, he better come back to Pakistan and face court cases.

Regarding elections in Azad Kashmir, the minister said as he predicted earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) could form government without support of any other political party.

He said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) managed to get two to three more seats by spending huge funds.

The opposition parties would cry foul even in next general elections, he said hoping the formation of PTI government in Sindh after general elections in 2023.

Talking about the murder of a former Pakistani diplomat's 27-year-old daughter Noor Mukadam, he said the name of Zahir Jaffer, the main accused would be placed on the Exit Control List.

His name has already been added to the Provincial National Identification List (PNIL), the interior minister said, confirming that the father of the accused and his employees have been arrested.

The Names of the accused in the Noor Mukadam case would be presented in cabinet this week for inclusion in the ECL, he added. He said he wanted Noor's killer to be sentenced to death and those involved in such acts.

