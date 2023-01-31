Fencing and boundary wall construction underway around diplomatic enclave

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The fencing and construction of boundary wall around the diplomatic enclave is underway and will be completed on priority basis with the objective to further secure the area.

Police source said the work of fencing and boundary wall construction around the diplomatic enclave is being completed rapidly in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority. The Third Road construction work has been completed and closed from both sides while special checking points have been set up to strengthen the security.

The Capital Police Officer Security Division said that all necessary measures will be taken to protect foreign nationals, embassies and private and public property.

In order to further improve security, foot patrolling has also been started in the diplomatic enclave. The use of mobile phones during the duty is completely prohibited while all the personnel on duty are being provided complete equipment to ensure effective security.