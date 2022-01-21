UrduPoint.com

Fencing Of Remaining 21 Km Along Pak-Afghan Borders To Be Completed Soon: Senate Told

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday informed the Senate that fencing along 2680 kilometers Pak-Afghan has already been completed except 21 km which would be done soon.

Speaking in the Senate, the minister said that efforts were also being made to complete fencing of 200 km remaining Pak-Iran border.

Condemning the Lahore's blast, he said investigation into the incident was underway added that no one would be allowed to spoil the peaceful environment in the country.

He said a terrorist incident was also occurred in Islamabad on January 18 in which a head constable Munawar embraced martyrdom while two terrorists of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed.

Regarding misbehave with JUI-F workers by police in Lahore, he assured the House that stern action would be taken against the involved personnel after investigation.

