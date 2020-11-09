UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fennel Cultivation Should Be Completed During November

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

Fennel cultivation should be completed during November

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The agricultural experts have advised growers to start cultivation of fennel (saunf) immediately and complete the process during November at every cost as late sowing can reduce its production.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department told APP here on Monday that fennel is full with health contents and ingredients and plays a pivotal role in making the human beings healthy and sound.

He said that it gives relief from anemia, indigestion, flatulence, constipation, colic, diarrhea, respiratory disorders, menstrual disorders, and remedies against eye and heart diseases too.

Therefore, the farmers should cultivate this important crop which will also play an important role to lessen and address their financial problems as it has also an attractive value price in the market, he added.

He also advised the growers to cultivate approved varieties of fennel as standard seed plays a vital role in enhancing production. The fennel can also be sown in fodder crops, he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture Price November Market From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Provincial status only solution to GB's uplift: Al ..

8 minutes ago

Macron Pays Tribute to Charles de Gaulle on 50th D ..

8 minutes ago

US Sanctions on Hezbollah-Affiliated Bassil to Dir ..

9 minutes ago

Cuba to Receive First Tourists After Tropical Stor ..

9 minutes ago

Tianjin Bulk Freight Index up 0.02 pct

9 minutes ago

Karachi was used as a 'fuel of power': PTI

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.