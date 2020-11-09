Fennel cultivation should be completed during November

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The agricultural experts have advised growers to start cultivation of fennel (saunf) immediately and complete the process during November at every cost as late sowing can reduce its production.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department told APP here on Monday that fennel is full with health contents and ingredients and plays a pivotal role in making the human beings healthy and sound.

He said that it gives relief from anemia, indigestion, flatulence, constipation, colic, diarrhea, respiratory disorders, menstrual disorders, and remedies against eye and heart diseases too.

Therefore, the farmers should cultivate this important crop which will also play an important role to lessen and address their financial problems as it has also an attractive value price in the market, he added.

He also advised the growers to cultivate approved varieties of fennel as standard seed plays a vital role in enhancing production. The fennel can also be sown in fodder crops, he added.