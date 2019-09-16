UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fennel Cultivation Should Be Started Immediately In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 04:21 PM

Fennel cultivation should be started immediately in Faisalabad

The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of fennel (Saunf) immediately and complete it in October to get bumper production

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) -:The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of fennel (Saunf) immediately and complete it in October to get bumper production.

According to a spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department, fennel is full with health contents and ingredients and plays a pivotal role in making the human beings healthy and sound.

He advised the growers to cultivate approved varieties of fennel as standard seed plays a vital role in enhancing production. The fennel can also be sown in fodder crops, he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture October

Recent Stories

Probables for Sri Lanka series announced

11 minutes ago

Hyundai Nishat Motor signs MOU with AkzoNobel Paki ..

14 minutes ago

Seven-fers by Raza Hasan and Ahmed Safi, century b ..

26 minutes ago

Sami Aslam becomes 12th batsman to carry bat in a ..

37 minutes ago

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) delegation v ..

7 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) works out plan ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.