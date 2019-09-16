Fennel Cultivation Should Be Started Immediately In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 04:21 PM
The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of fennel (Saunf) immediately and complete it in October to get bumper production
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) -:The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of fennel (Saunf) immediately and complete it in October to get bumper production.
According to a spokesman of the Agriculture (Extension) Department, fennel is full with health contents and ingredients and plays a pivotal role in making the human beings healthy and sound.
He advised the growers to cultivate approved varieties of fennel as standard seed plays a vital role in enhancing production. The fennel can also be sown in fodder crops, he added.