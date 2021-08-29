Fennel cultivation should be started in September

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :The agriculture experts have advised growers to start cultivation of fennel (saunf) in September and complete it in October to get good yield.

According to a spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department, fennel is full with healthy ingredients and plays a pivotal role in making the human beings healthy and sound.

He said that it provides relief from anemia, indigestion, flatulence, constipation, colic, diarrhea, respiratory disorders, menstrual disorders, and remedies against eye and heart diseases too.

Therefore, farmers should cultivate this important crop which will also play an important role to lessen their financial problems as it has also an attractive value price in the market, he added.

He also advised the growers to cultivate approved varieties of fennel as standard seed plays a vital role in enhancing production. The fennel can also be sown in fodder crops, he added.