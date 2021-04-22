UrduPoint.com
Feroz Shah Posted As Director Research & Analysis KP

Thu 22nd April 2021 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Senior Police Officer Captain (Retd) Feroz Shah PSP (BS-20) has been posted Director Research & Analysis Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while Aftab Ahmad Mehsud PSP (BS-20) as Commandant Frontier Reserve Police (FRP) with immediate effect, said a notification issued by the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) KP here on Thursday.

Similarly, Sohail Zafar Chattha PSP (BS-19) who was awaiting posting at CPO has been posted as AIG Telecommunication while Haroon Rashid Khan PSP (BS-18) as AIG Logistics CPO Peshawar.

More Stories From Pakistan

