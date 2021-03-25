UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Feroza Postmaster Arrested For Corruption

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Feroza postmaster arrested for corruption

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bahawalpur has arrested a postmaster on the allegations of misappropriation of millions of rupees.

According to an FIA spokesman, the accused, Muhammad Abid, postmaster of Feroza post office, district Rahim Yar Khan, misappropriated Rs 25 million from different sections including saving accounts by making bogus entries in the passbooks.

However, when the record of postal ledgers, postal life insurance, military pensions and electricity bills of Feroza post office was checked, the fraud was detected.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Electricity Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Federal Investigation Agency Post From Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Heritage Days travels to Khor Fakkan on 27 ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan stars recall the 1992 World Cup glory

20 minutes ago

Police arrest two thieves in rawalpindi

16 minutes ago

12 arrested for decanting in faisalabad

16 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 positive reaches 17,002 , 20 on ..

17 minutes ago

Fireworks seized, two arrested in faisalabad

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.