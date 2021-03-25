Feroza postmaster arrested for corruption

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bahawalpur has arrested a postmaster on the allegations of misappropriation of millions of rupees.

According to an FIA spokesman, the accused, Muhammad Abid, postmaster of Feroza post office, district Rahim Yar Khan, misappropriated Rs 25 million from different sections including saving accounts by making bogus entries in the passbooks.

However, when the record of postal ledgers, postal life insurance, military pensions and electricity bills of Feroza post office was checked, the fraud was detected.

A case has been registered against the accused.