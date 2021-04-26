Ferozepur City scheme: Lahore High Court seeks explanation from LDA

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought explanation from Lahore Development Authority (LDA) in connection with non-regularisation of a private housing scheme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought explanation from Lahore Development Authority (LDA) in connection with non-regularisation of a private housing scheme.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Muhammad Khan against non-regularisation of Ferozepur City Housing Scheme by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

At the start of proceedings, DG LDA Ahmad Aziz Tarar along with others appeared before the court.

A counsel for LDA told the court that a committee had been constituted for regularization and its meeting would be held on May 5. He stated that survey had been completed and the matter had also been sent to relevant authorities.

The counsel further stated that committee was comprised of representatives of P & D Department, Public Health Engineering and others.

At this stage, the chief justice raised question on some committee members and asked why they were made part of it.

To this, the counsel for petitioner also raised objection on various committee members.

The chief justice noted that the Authority had failed to perform.

Subsequently, the chief justice adjourned further hearing till May 6 and asked DG LDA to appear on the next date of hearing and explain the work done by the technical committee.