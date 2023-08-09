Open Menu

Ferry Service On Indus River Launched

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Ferry service on Indus River launched

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The district council of Sukkur has launched a ferry service on the Indus River between Sukkur and Rohri in order to improve local transport and boost tourism.

Six boats have been acquired to ensure smooth operations of the service. It offers residents an alternative mode of transportation and also positions the Indus River as a tourism destination.

Chairman, District Council, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah on Wednesday said the initiative's potential, stressing its dual role in infrastructure development and promoting the area's scenic attractions.

He said that the district council has set up rest huts along the riverbanks, offering perfect spots to relax for those traveling along the river.

Sukkur residents have lauded the new service, seeing it as a useful addition to the area's recreational opportunities.

