Fertigation Of Vegetables Crops In Tunnel Delivers Best Results When Applied By Drip Irrigation Technology

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Fertigation of vegetables crops in tunnel delivers best results when applied by drip irrigation technology

Fertigation, a technique of supplying dissolved fertilizers to crops through irrigation system, can deliver best results if applied through drip irrigation technology on vegetables being grown in tunnels

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Fertigation, a technique of supplying dissolved fertilizers to crops through irrigation system, can deliver best results if applied through drip irrigation technology on vegetables being grown in tunnels.

While Fertigation always proves beneficial but could be more productive if applied through drip irrigation technology, agriculture spokesman said in a statement here Tuesday.

He said that farmers should keep the tunnel opening open during application of spray or fertilizers so that the fumes that would develop in the process should not harm the crop.

Farmers should keep both ends of a tunnel open from 10 am to 3 pm daily, and, if possible, install an exhaust fan to address the problem of excess humidity and keep the temperature within range of 15-30 Celsius.

Farmers should also take care of other aspects of crop care like hoeing, trimming of plants.

