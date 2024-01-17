Fertigation Through Drip Irrigation Better For Vegetables Crops In Tunnel
Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 10:28 PM
Fertigation, a technique of supplying dissolved fertilizers to crops through irrigation system, can deliver best results if applied through drip irrigation technology on vegetables being grown in tunnels
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Fertigation, a technique of supplying dissolved fertilizers to crops through irrigation system, can deliver best results if applied through drip irrigation technology on vegetables being grown in tunnels.
Agriculture spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday that farmers should keep the tunnel opening open during application of spray or fertilizers with water so that the fumes that would develop in the process should not harm the crop.
Farmers should keep both ends of a tunnel open from 10 am to 3 pm daily, and, if possible, install an exhaust fan to address
the problem of excess humidity and keep the temperature within range of 15-30 Celsius. Farmers should also take care of other aspects of crop care like hoeing, trimming of plants, the spokesman said.
Recent Stories
Azerbaijan declares 2024 as “Green World Solidarity Year”: Amb Farhadov
IHC rejects request to stay trial of Bibi's marriage case
Fake news - a biggest threat to democracy & journalism: Solangi
Traders demand to shift the poultry market from city
China achieves high quality development targets in 2023: Chinese CG
ECP warns against false info from fake CEC WhatsApp account
Poor inflows leads to reduction of outflows to only 100 cusecs from Mangla Dam
Lt. Gen.(Retd) Hidayatur Rehman sworn in as as AJK PSC Chairman
Weather ,environment plays important role in asthma attacks : Dr.Zulfiqar
Alternative Dispute Resolution essential to alleviate strain on judiciary: Musha ..
Election campaign gains momentum in KP as political heavyweights trying to attra ..
Heavy snow, freezing rain hamper German travel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Azerbaijan declares 2024 as “Green World Solidarity Year”: Amb Farhadov6 minutes ago
-
IHC rejects request to stay trial of Bibi's marriage case9 minutes ago
-
Fake news - a biggest threat to democracy & journalism: Solangi9 minutes ago
-
Traders demand to shift the poultry market from city9 minutes ago
-
ECP warns against false info from fake CEC WhatsApp account14 minutes ago
-
Poor inflows leads to reduction of outflows to only 100 cusecs from Mangla Dam14 minutes ago
-
Lt. Gen.(Retd) Hidayatur Rehman sworn in as as AJK PSC Chairman14 minutes ago
-
Weather ,environment plays important role in asthma attacks : Dr.Zulfiqar14 minutes ago
-
Alternative Dispute Resolution essential to alleviate strain on judiciary: Mushaal8 minutes ago
-
Election campaign gains momentum in KP as political heavyweights trying to attract voters in native ..8 minutes ago
-
LHC dismisses PTI leaders' petitions against rejection of nomination papers7 minutes ago
-
PML-N to carry out structural reforms if voted to power: akistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior ..7 minutes ago