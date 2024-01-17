Open Menu

Fertigation Through Drip Irrigation Better For Vegetables Crops In Tunnel

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 10:28 PM

Fertigation through drip irrigation better for vegetables crops in tunnel

Fertigation, a technique of supplying dissolved fertilizers to crops through irrigation system, can deliver best results if applied through drip irrigation technology on vegetables being grown in tunnels

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Fertigation, a technique of supplying dissolved fertilizers to crops through irrigation system, can deliver best results if applied through drip irrigation technology on vegetables being grown in tunnels.

Agriculture spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday that farmers should keep the tunnel opening open during application of spray or fertilizers with water so that the fumes that would develop in the process should not harm the crop.

Farmers should keep both ends of a tunnel open from 10 am to 3 pm daily, and, if possible, install an exhaust fan to address

the problem of excess humidity and keep the temperature within range of 15-30 Celsius. Farmers should also take care of other aspects of crop care like hoeing, trimming of plants, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Technology Water From Best

Recent Stories

Azerbaijan declares 2024 as “Green World Solidar ..

Azerbaijan declares 2024 as “Green World Solidarity Year”: Amb Farhadov

6 minutes ago
 IHC rejects request to stay trial of Bibi's marria ..

IHC rejects request to stay trial of Bibi's marriage case

9 minutes ago
 Fake news - a biggest threat to democracy & journa ..

Fake news - a biggest threat to democracy & journalism: Solangi

9 minutes ago
 Traders demand to shift the poultry market from ci ..

Traders demand to shift the poultry market from city

9 minutes ago
 China achieves high quality development targets in ..

China achieves high quality development targets in 2023: Chinese CG

14 minutes ago
 ECP warns against false info from fake CEC WhatsAp ..

ECP warns against false info from fake CEC WhatsApp account

14 minutes ago
Poor inflows leads to reduction of outflows to on ..

Poor inflows leads to reduction of outflows to only 100 cusecs from Mangla Dam

14 minutes ago
 Lt. Gen.(Retd) Hidayatur Rehman sworn in as as AJK ..

Lt. Gen.(Retd) Hidayatur Rehman sworn in as as AJK PSC Chairman

14 minutes ago
 Weather ,environment plays important role in asthm ..

Weather ,environment plays important role in asthma attacks : Dr.Zulfiqar

14 minutes ago
 Alternative Dispute Resolution essential to allevi ..

Alternative Dispute Resolution essential to alleviate strain on judiciary: Musha ..

8 minutes ago
 Election campaign gains momentum in KP as politica ..

Election campaign gains momentum in KP as political heavyweights trying to attra ..

8 minutes ago
 Heavy snow, freezing rain hamper German travel

Heavy snow, freezing rain hamper German travel

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan