Fertigation through drip irrigation better for vegetables crops in tunnel

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Fertigation, a technique of supplying dissolved fertilizers to crops through irrigation system, can deliver best results if applied through drip irrigation technology on vegetables being grown in tunnels.

Agriculture spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday that farmers should keep the tunnel opening open during application of spray or fertilizers with water so that the fumes that would develop in the process should not harm the crop.

Farmers should keep both ends of a tunnel open from 10 am to 3 pm daily, and, if possible, install an exhaust fan to address

the problem of excess humidity and keep the temperature within range of 15-30 Celsius. Farmers should also take care of other aspects of crop care like hoeing, trimming of plants, the spokesman said.