Fertiliser dealer booked

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) A dealer was booked for selling substandard fertiliser at exorbitant rates, here on Saturday.

According to the official sources, an agriculture task force team, headed by Assistant Director Agriculture Extension Shahpur Muhammad Asif, checked various fertilizer shops and caught Mubashar from Bangla Hussain Shah for selling the commodity at exorbitant rates.

A case was registered against him.