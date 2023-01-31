Fertiliser Dealer Booked For Hoarding Urea Bags
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2023 | 07:57 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration, during a raid here on Tuesday, booked a fertiliser dealer for allegedly hoarding urea bags.
According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Adil Umar Warriach raided a shop owned by a dealer named Muhammad Aslam at the grain market.
He had hoarded 170 bags of urea at his godown.
The AC He sealed the godown and filed a report with Model Town Police Station for registering a case against the dealer.