SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :The price control magistrate and Assistant Director Agriculture Aslam Khan launched a comprehensive crackdown on artificial shortage creators and profiteers of fertilizers on Saturday and imposed Rs 15,000 fine on several fertilizer dealers in different bazaars of Sargodha city.

Aslam Khan said the crackdown would continue in future also.