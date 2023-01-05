Fertiliser dealers fined for overcharging

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The price control magistrate on Thursday morning fined some dealers for overcharging on Urea during a crackdown.

Acting as price control magistrate, the Assistant Director Agriculture took action over repeated complaints registered by growers, the district administration spokesman said.

A fine of Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 5,000 each was imposed on the dealers for collecting unfair money through sales of the fertiliser in black.

The control magistrate warned of continuing action against those found guilty of making money through unfair means. He also appealed to the public for reporting dealers and distributors involved in overcharging.