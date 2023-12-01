Fertiliser godowns inspected in Narowal district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Director Agriculture Gujranwala visited Shakargarh, Kot Nainan and Zafarwal, along with Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Tanveer Ahmed Tatla on Friday and inspected godowns of fertiliser dealers at different places as well as their stock records.

He asked the dealers to ensure supply of fertilisers to farmers on the government-fixed prices; otherwise, legal action would be taken against them. He directed the officers concerned to take all possible steps to ensure implementation of prices and supply laws, so that farmers could get good wheat crop yield.

He said the vision of Punjab government's slogan (Wheat should not be imported but exported) should be implemented in letter and spirit.

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Narowal and Assistant Director Agriculture Sarwar Raza told the visiting official that during the week, several dealers had been fined Rs 420,000, and two cases were registered for not having fertiliser cards and selling fertilizers above the government rates.