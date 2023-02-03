UrduPoint.com

Fertility Conference Held At Shaikh Zaid Women Hospital Larkana

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2023 | 10:35 PM

Fertility Conference held at Shaikh Zaid Women Hospital Larkana

The one day 13th Fertility Conference was organized by of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana in collaboration with the Chairperson Gynecology & Obstructs Unit-III, Shaikh Zaid Women Hospital Larkana, held in the Seminar hall of the hospital on Friday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The one day 13th Fertility Conference was organized by of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana in collaboration with the Chairperson Gynecology & Obstructs Unit-III, Shaikh Zaid Women Hospital Larkana, held in the Seminar hall of the hospital on Friday.

The Conference was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor SMBBMU Larkana Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah and Chairperson of Unit-III Professor Dr. Shaista Hafaz Abro by cutting the cake.

While addressing the opening ceremony of the conference, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah said that as the function of a university is teaching and research to provide awareness for the establishment of a healthy society.

A mother must be healthy, and this is possible only when there is an interval of at least two years between the births of one child to another, she added.

Prof Shaista Hafaz Abro said that a woman is not just a machine for producing children and said this thinking will have to change now; mother is the first teacher of a child.

Principal Chandka Medical College Larkana Prof Dr. Zameer Ahmed Soomro, Registrar SMBBMU Prof. Abdul Rauf Khaskheli, AMS CMC Hospital Dr. Ali Sarwar Shah, Prof. Dr. Fauzia Kashif, Dr. Dayali Gul, paramedics, faculty and doctors participated in a large number in the Conference.

