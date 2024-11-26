Fertilizer available at low prices across Punjab: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that for the first time, there is an abundance of fertilizer in Punjab in the Rabi season, and prices have also come down.

Chairing a special meeting on agriculture here on Tuesday, she said 30 percent more stock of DAP fertilizer is available in Punjab, and 17 percent reduction in its price during the wheat season has been observed for the first time.

The CM said that 125 percent more stock of urea fertilizer than required is available, and 25 percent reduction in its price has been observed in the province. She said that the wheat cultivation target of 16.5 million acres across Punjab has been set and 82 percent of the target has been completed.

She added wheat cultivation target will be completed across the province by December 10. She highlighted wheat cultivation on 326,000 acres of government land across Punjab has been set.

The CM said 40,000 agriculture graduate interns are available to assist farmers in the field across the province, adding that applications have been invited for free grant of 1,000 green tractors and 1,000 land levelers for wheat farmers under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s scheme.

CM Maryam Nawaz directed authorities concerned to improve wheat storage capacity across the province. She appreciated the Agriculture Minister and his team for their efforts in this regard.