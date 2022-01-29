'Fertilizer available in abundance' : Jamshed Iqbal Cheema

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema said on Saturday that at present fertilizer was available in abundance and this time more than 10 million sacks of fertilizers had been used

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema said on Saturday that at present fertilizer was available in abundance and this time more than 10 million sacks of fertilizers had been used.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that subsidy of Rs 132 billion was being provided on urea and there was a target to provide subsidy of Rs 143 billion next year.

Last year 6.3 million tonnes of record fertilzer was produced, he added.

He said that provision of inexpensive flour to people was the top priority of the government.

Jamshed Iqbal cheema said that collective efforts were required to discourage hoarders.