Fertilizer Dealer Arrested Over Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Fertilizer dealer arrested over profiteering

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration has arrested a fertilizer dealer for selling fertilizer on high rates during a special operation conducted by price control magistrate Kot Addu at Juggi Morr on Monday.

In line with special directives of the district administration, the Price Control Magistrate Ghulam Shabir Gashkori, visited different fertilizer dealer shops to check records, stock and prices of the fertilizer.

During the record checking at Din Muhammad & Sons, the dealer was found involved in selling a Urea fertilizer bag at Rs 3150 against the price of Rs 2440.

The officer got registered FIR against the owner Muhammad Safdar and the manager of the shop Muhammad Ejaz under sections 4,10,11 and 16 of Punjab Fertilizer Control Act 1973 and later, they were arrested by the police.

Speaking on the occasion, Price Control Magistrate and Assistant Director Agriculture Ghulam Shabir Gashkori said that a zero-tolerance policy was being followed against hoarders and profiteers of fertilizer and strict action was being taken against them without any discrimination.

He said that it was a top priority of the government to ensure supply of fertilizer to farmers at controlled rates.

He urged the masses to inform concerned price control magistrate if any dealer was involved in profiteering.

