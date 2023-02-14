UrduPoint.com

Fertilizer Dealer Booked For Selling Urea On Exorbitant Prices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 02:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Police registered a case against fertilizer dealers for selling fertilizers at exorbitant prices, here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the dealer named Aamir Shehzad was charging Rs 3200/bag of urea against the recommended price of Rs 2500.

Price Control Magistrate Ghulam Shabbir Gashkuri conducted a raid and registered a case against the dealer.

He stated that no one would be allowed to exploit the farmers and the sale of fertilizer at recommended prices would be ensured.

