Fertilizer Dealer Fined For Overcharging

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2023 | 04:10 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The agriculture department imposed a fine on a fertilizer dealer for overcharging during a raid at Karamdad Qureshi area of Tehsil Muzaffargarh on Thursday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Capt (Retd.

) Samiullah Farooq, the Assistant Director (AD) of Agriculture Malik Abdul Razzaq along with the police concerned launched a crackdown against fertilizer dealers involved in selling fertilizer at high rates. The officer imposed a fine of Rs 33,000 on a dealer over profiteering.

Speaking on the occasion, AD Agriculture said that the availability of fertilizer at recommended rates was being ensured across the district. He assured that strict action was being taken against the people involved in profiteering, hoarding and adulteration. He urged the farmers to register their complaints with the agriculture office concerned against the dealers involved in racketeering.

