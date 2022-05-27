UrduPoint.com

Fertilizer Dealer Fined In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 05:23 PM

Fertilizer dealer fined in faisalabad

A fertilizer dealer was imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 over selling fertilizer at exorbitant rates in Tandlianwala on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :A fertilizer dealer was imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 over selling fertilizer at exorbitant rates in Tandlianwala on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner Noman Ali with a team raided and seized the stock of fertilizer which was ,later on, sold out among farmers at government fixed rates.

The team also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the dealer for lack of maintaining the saleand purchase record.

Related Topics

Fine Tandlianwala Government

Recent Stories

Blood Donors Recognition Ceremony at UVAS

Blood Donors Recognition Ceremony at UVAS

17 minutes ago

5-day training course for livestock officers on ‘Learning Technologies of Past ..

17 minutes ago
 China's lithium-ion battery output tops 95 GWh in ..

China's lithium-ion battery output tops 95 GWh in March-April

3 minutes ago
 Training on "Pathways for Industrial Decarbonizati ..

Training on "Pathways for Industrial Decarbonization in Belt and Road Countries" ..

3 minutes ago
 'Peshawar Open Taekwondo Championship' from Saturd ..

'Peshawar Open Taekwondo Championship' from Saturday

3 minutes ago
 Overseas Pakistanis 'right to vote' to remain inta ..

Overseas Pakistanis 'right to vote' to remain intact: Tarar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.