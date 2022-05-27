Fertilizer dealer fined in faisalabad

A fertilizer dealer was imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 over selling fertilizer at exorbitant rates in Tandlianwala on Friday

Assistant Commissioner Noman Ali with a team raided and seized the stock of fertilizer which was ,later on, sold out among farmers at government fixed rates.

The team also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the dealer for lack of maintaining the saleand purchase record.