Fertilizer Dealer Fined In Faisalabad
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 05:23 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :A fertilizer dealer was imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 over selling fertilizer at exorbitant rates in Tandlianwala on Friday.
Assistant Commissioner Noman Ali with a team raided and seized the stock of fertilizer which was ,later on, sold out among farmers at government fixed rates.
The team also imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the dealer for lack of maintaining the saleand purchase record.