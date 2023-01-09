Fertilizer dealer fined over profiteering in Khanewal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District administration has imposed fine on a fertilizer dealer for selling fertilizer at high rates during a raid conducted at the grain market on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :District administration has imposed fine on a fertilizer dealer for selling fertilizer at high rates during a raid conducted at the grain market on Monday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Iftekhar Sherazi, Assistant Commissioner Mian Channu along with a team from the agriculture department raided a grain market and imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on a dealer for selling fertilizer at Rs 2,950 against the controlled rate.

The DC said that the zero-tolerance policy was being followed against profiteers across the district and strict action was being taken against profiteers.

He said the dealers have been directed to properly maintain a record of stock daily and avoid selling fertilizer at high rates otherwise strict action would be taken against them.