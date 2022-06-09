Fertilizer dealer held for attacking tehsildar

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a fertilizer dealer for attacking tehsildar while he was on shop inspection visit.

According to details, a fertilizer dealer named Dilawar, resident of Sultan Colony, Tehsil Chowk Sarwar Shaheed area, was selling fertilizer in black and he opened the shop despite the fact that it was sealed by the price control magistrate tehsildar Mazhar Yazdani.

Naeem Bashir, assistant commissioner Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, along with tehsildar and revenue staff reached the spot and asked about de-sealing the shop on which shopkeeper got angry and attacked the tehsildar.

Sanawan police station registered the case against fertilizer dealer and arrested him on the application of AC.