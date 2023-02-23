UrduPoint.com

Fertilizer Dealer Held For Black Marketing

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Fertilizer dealer held for black marketing

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :A dealer was held red-handed for selling fertilizer at higher prices after a crackdown launched by the local authority here on Thursday.

According to Price Control Magister, Ghulam Shanir Ghaskori the accused was spotted at Sheikh Umar, suburban area of Kot Addu.

In anonymous checking, it was discovered that the owner of Angro Tradors named Malik Zafar Abbas son of Ghulam Rasool was trading urea fertilizer in black which meant to be at higher prices than the prescribed rate.

He was found selling the urea at Rs. 3000/50 kg instead of Rs. 2440/50 kg as the authorized rate fixed by the district authority, he told to APP. Moreover, no price list was displayed on the spot what's deemed compulsory by the district administration.

The price control magistrate made the case registered under section 3/7 of the Price Control Act of 1977 before handing him over to the area police station.

The official appealed people, not least farmers to point out profiteers in order to root out the evil from society.

