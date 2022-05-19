UrduPoint.com

Fertilizer Dealers Arrested Under Profiteering Act

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Fertilizer dealers arrested under profiteering act

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :District Administration alongwith agriculture department on Thursday launched a crackdown against those fertilizer dealers who were selling fertilizer against control rates.

According to official sources, in line with special directives of Deputy Director Agriculture Muhammad Asif, a special raid team raided on secret information at Chowk Allahabad and caught Muhammad Ishtiaq s/o Muhammad Ishaaq by red handed after selling fertilizer against control rates and launched FIR against him, while Sarwer Khan was also nabbed on selling fertilizer on high rates.

Raid team also nabbed three other fertilizer dealers who were selling fake fertilizer to farmers including Shani, Hassan and Talha.

