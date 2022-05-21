Fertilizer dealers fined

The tehsil administration, in a drive against hoarding of fertilizer, imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on various dealers in Chak Jhumra, on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :The tehsil administration, in a drive against hoarding of fertilizer, imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on various dealers in Chak Jhumra, on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner Khawar Bashir along with his team inspected prices of fertilizers at dealers' shops in different localities of the tehsil and imposed fine on various dealers for overcharging from farmers.

He also checked the sale record of the fertilizer and warned that no compromise would be made on hoarding.