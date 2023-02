Fertilizer dealers fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration fined various fertilizer dealers for selling fertilizer at exorbitant rates in the city here on Friday.

According to the official sources, Assistant Director Agriculture(extension) Aslam Khan conducted raids at various areas including Chak 42 SB and imposed fines Rs 22,000 to various fertilizer dealers for selling fertilizer at high rates.