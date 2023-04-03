Fertilizer dealers fined:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration imposed fines on various fertilizers shops accused of overcharging during the last month.

According to a spokesperson here on Monday, in the line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali,the price control magistrate and Assistant Director Agriculture department Sargodha Aslam Khan inspected various fertilizer shops and imposed fines amounting to Rs 40,000 to various fertilizer dealers for overcharging.