Fertilizer dealers meet DC Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq held a meeting with fertilizer dealers at DC Office Committee Room here on Sunday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner and DD Agriculture Sialkot also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, issues pertaining to fertilizers were discussed in details and instructions were issuedto the dealers to ensure the sale of fertilizers (Urea & DAP) on notified prices, otherwise, strict actionwould be taken against the violators.