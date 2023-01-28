UrduPoint.com

Fertilizer Dealers Warned To Avoid Profiteering

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2023 | 06:32 PM

Director Agriculture (Extension) Multan Shahzad Sabir on Saturday directed fertilizer dealers to avoid black marketing and profiteering otherwise strict action would be taken against them

During his visit to different dealer shops at Vehari, the director of agriculture said that all possible efforts were being made to ensure the availability of fertilizer to dealers at controlled rates. He said that no one would be allowed to loot farmers by selling fertilizer at high rates adding that strict action would be taken against the dealers involved in such activities.

He directed fertilizer dealers to properly maintain records of their shops.

Shahzad Sabir said that farmers were the backbone of the country's economy and added that the prosperity of the country was possible by making farmers economically strong. He said that a special crackdown was continued by the agriculture department against the hoarders and profiteers of fertilizer.

Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) Asif Aziz and other concerned officers were also present.

