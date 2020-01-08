Fertilizer free pulses exhibition under Australian project on Feb 10

MULTAN,Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) -:A two-day exhibition of organic pulses including chick pea and peanut oil grown by farmers of Thal will be organized by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) in Islamabad on February 10.

Director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) MNSUA, Dr Zulfiqar Ali told APP here on Wednesday that they had ensured fertilizer free (Organic) pulses after Chemical Residue tests scientifically known as maximum residual level test which showed not even a single spray was not conducted during cultivation and growing.

Funded by Australia,the exhibition is part of of a project titled: Increasing Productivity and Profitability of Pulses Production in Cereal Based Cropping System in Pakistan,he said.

Two Australian farmers would interact with Thal farmers and students from the varsity during the exhibition would share their experience.

He stated that under two million Dollars project,Australia was interested in increasing Pakistani exports of organic pulses.

Australian Centre for International Agri Research (ACIAR) and six Pakistani partners including--Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam,MNSUA Multan,Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi,with attached three organizations--BARI, Arid Zone Research Institute, Bhakkar and QAARI, Larkana. A coordinator of NARC, Islamabad was also part of the project.

A total of six sites identified for the cultivation of organic pulses included- Chakwal,Fateh Jang, Bhakkar,(Punjab), Larkana (Sindh), Karak (KPK) and Jaffarabad, Naseerabad (Balochistan) where 15 local farmers families with five members were working,Dr Zulfiqar informed.

He said that as many as 90 farmers families will be trained under the project.The project is aimed at promoting organic pulses cultivation in Pakistan,he concluded.