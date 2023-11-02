Fertilizer godown sealed, shops fined

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The district administration on Thursday sealed a fertilizer godown and imposed

fine on various shops over hoarding and profiteering in Shahpur tehsil.

According to official sources, Assistant commissioner Shahpur Anum Babar checked

various fertilizer godowns and shops in Shahpur city.

She sealed a fertilizer godown for hoarding and imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on

another godown as well.

Meanwhile, AC Anum Babar checked grocery shops and also fined Rs 20,000 to four

shops.