Open Menu

Fertilizer Imports Surge By 121.36% In First Four Months Of FY 2024-25

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Fertilizer imports surge by 121.36% in first four months of FY 2024-25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Fertilizer imports into the country have seen a significant increase of 121.36% in the first four months of the current financial year (July-October 2024) compared to the imports of the corresponding period of the last year.

During this period, the country imported over 612,622 metric tons of fertilizers valued at $374.876 million, a sharp rise from 334,675 metric tons worth $169.262 million in the corresponding months of 2023, according to data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

In addition to fertilizers, medicinal product imports into the country also witnessed an increase of 18.59%, with 12,441 metric tons valued at $406.452 million imported, compared to 25,312 metric tons worth $342.730 million during the same period in the previous year, it added.

On the other hand, insecticide imports dropped by 31.

49%, with imports recorded at 8,717 metric tons valued at $44.831 million, down from 13,226 metric tons worth $65.441 million in the same period of 2023, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, imports of plastic materials saw a slight decline of 1.85%. The country imported 630,414 metric tons of plastic valued at $790.156 million, compared to 657,633 metric tons worth $805.090 million in the first four months of fiscal year 2023-24.

In total, the country spent $3.066 billion on the import of agriculture and other chemicals during the period from July to October 2024, up from $2.848 billion in the same months last year.

Moreover, agricultural machinery imports also experienced a sharp rise of 70.92%, with $39.616 million worth of machinery imported, compared to $23.178 million during the same period last year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Agriculture Same July October From Billion Million

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

3 hours ago
 KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI ..

KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its G ..

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

1 day ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

2 days ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan