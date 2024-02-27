Open Menu

Fertilizer Mafia Busted In Mirpurkhas

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2024 | 05:48 PM

The district administration of Mirpurkhas, acting on the orders of Inspector General of Sindh, conducted raid and sealed the warehouses of four fertilizer dealers who were found involved in hoarding and black marketing of fertilizer

According to district administration office, the dealers were selling fertilizer at exorbitant rates, exploiting the farmers and creating an artificial shortage.

During the raid, the local administration sealed the warehouses of four dealers.

The IG Sindh had sent a list of 21 fertilizer dealers to DIG Mirpurkhas, who forwarded the instruction to SSPs to take immediate action against the violators with the help of the district administration.

The list contained the details of 525 metric tons of fertilizer stock that was supposed to be released on November 26, 2023, but that the stock was withheld by the dealers.

The official price of the fertilizer was Rs 3400, but the dealers were charging Rs 5200 to Rs 5500 per bag.

The IG Sindh has also sought a report of the action taken against the violators and recovery of the fertilizer stock from the said dealers.

